Joanne Li tabbed as the next UNO chancellor

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Joanne Li was unanimously confirmed by the University of Nebraska Board of Regents on Saturday as the 16th chancellor at the University of Nebraska Omaha.

Li will become the first woman of color to serve as UNO chancellor and the first Asian-American in the history of the University of Nebraska system to hold an executive leadership role.

Li will begin transition work as UNO chancellor-elect on June 1 and take over as chancellor a month later.

Li currently serves as the dean of the College of Business at Florida International University. During her 30-day vetting period, Li met with hundreds of UNO students, faculty, staff, alumni, and others.

“The heart of any university are its people. As I’ve gotten to know the people who make UNO such a wonderfully vibrant and diverse place, I’ve only become more excited about our potential to become the nation’s leading metropolitan university,” Li said. “I’m humbled that so many individuals took time to share their thoughts with me on what it means to be a Maverick."

Li will succeed current UNO Chancellor Jeffrey Gold, who is stepping down from his role and assuming the role of executive vice president and provost of the NU system.

Gold will continue to serve as chancellor of the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

