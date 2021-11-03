Watch
Job Fair Nebraska hosted dozens employers on Wednesday; bonuses and incentives being offered

Dozens of employers participated in an event held by Job Fairs Nebraska at Comfort Inn &amp; Suites near 70th and Grover Streets on Wednesday.
Posted at 6:24 PM, Nov 03, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Dozens of employers participated in an event held by Job Fairs Nebraska at Comfort Inn & Suites near 70th and Grover Streets on Wednesday.

It's a chance for people looking for work to see what's out there.

Tanyel Johnson, who helps people find jobs that fit their needs, says she's seen fewer people applying because of fear of the pandemic. Now she's noticing a shift in the approach employers are taking.

"It's almost like you're seeing employers almost in a challenge with each other, with the bonuses and incentives up because they need people," said Johnson.

There will be another job fair on Dec. 1 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Comfort Inn & Suites.

