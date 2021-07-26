Jobs fair aims to get veterans back into the workforce

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - A Nebraska initiative to help veterans get jobs held a job fair on Monday.

Our Boots to Fill featured a variety of employers from the Army Corps of Engineers to Omaha Public Schools.

A local representative explained how the help the offer extends beyond just a job fair.

"We try to get them job-ready by helping them with resumes, helping them with interviewing, interview skills, and then we'll have the job fair so they can get the experience and connect them directly with employers,” said Johnathan Lokamas, a local veteran’s employment representative. “So, it's just helping our veterans, our veterans' community and helping them get a meaningful job after leaving the military."

Veterans, military spouses, military dependents, and the general public were all welcome to browse the careers on display.

