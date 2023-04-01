John Berry of Berry Law Firm receives Patriot Award on Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Berry Law is used to awarding veterans and members of active duty military for their service, but on Friday they were the ones awarded.

Berry Law hosted a reception where John Berry received the "Patriot Award."

The Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve gives the Patriot Award to supervisors nominated by an employee serving in the National Guard or reserve.

Berry spent more than 20 years in the Army and Nebraska National Guard.

“Some of the skills I developed there were due to, I think, the commitment that we get from the guard and reserve. The commitment to build leaders made me a better leader,” said Berry.

Many of Berry Law's employees are fellow veterans or current members of the national guard or reserve.

