John Lennon's girlfriend, May Pang, to showcase limited edition photos of the musician in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a news release, the Roberta & Bob Rogers Gallery announced that John Lennon's girlfriend, May Pang, will showcase limited edition photos of the famous singer during his "Lost Weekend" era.

A collection of these private photographs will be on display and available for purchase at Roberta & Bob Rogers Gallery, 1806 Vinton Street, Friday, Aug. 25 through Sunday, Aug. 27.

Pang was Lennon’s lover during the infamous “Lost Weekend” which lasted 18 months from late 1973 through 1975. During this highly creative time for Lennon, Pang took candid photos of Lennon in a comfortable, relaxed environment.

Admission to the exhibit is free to the public and all works are available to purchase.

Pang will be in attendance at the gallery, meeting customers and telling stories behind these limited-edition photographs of John Lennon.

During the Lost Weekend, with May's help, Lennon had his most artistically and commercially productive period post-Beatles.

“The Lost Weekend – The Photography of May Pang” exhibition will provide fans a rare opportunity to see John Lennon in a new light, through the lens of someone who knew him intimately during one of the most creative periods of his life.

