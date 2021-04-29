Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be offered at drive-thru clinic on Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The single-dose Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine will be available Thursday at a drive-thru clinic at the Metropolitan Community College Fort Omaha campus.

The clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It marks the first large community clinic in Douglas County to offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine since its use was temporarily halted earlier this month after a few people around the country developed blood clots.

Walk-ins are welcome but appointments can be made at the Douglas County Health Department’s website.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.