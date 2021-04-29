Watch
Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be offered at drive-thru clinic on Thursday

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
LIONEL CIRONNEAU/ASSOCIATED PRESS
The single-dose Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine will be available Thursday at a drive-thru clinic at the Metropolitan Community College Fort Omaha campus.
Posted at 6:02 AM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 07:02:27-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The single-dose Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine will be available Thursday at a drive-thru clinic at the Metropolitan Community College Fort Omaha campus.

The clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It marks the first large community clinic in Douglas County to offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine since its use was temporarily halted earlier this month after a few people around the country developed blood clots.

Walk-ins are welcome but appointments can be made at the Douglas County Health Department’s website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
