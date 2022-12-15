'Jolly Old St. Nicholas' visits babies in the Methodist Women's Hospital NICU

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Methodist Women’s Hospital’s smallest patients had a special visitor on Wednesday. Santa Claus made his annual stop at the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Santa visited over 40 babies and even posed for photos with infants and families, capturing their first visit from Santa. Santa even took a few selfies with the staff.

Families received keepsake ornaments and books for their children.

