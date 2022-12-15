Watch Now
'Jolly Old St. Nicholas' visits babies in the Methodist Women's Hospital NICU

The babies were nestled all snug in their beds, while visions of sugar plums danced in their heads
Methodist Women’s Hospital’s smallest patients and their families had a special visit from Santa Claus on Wednesday.
Posted at 4:46 PM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 17:46:13-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Methodist Women’s Hospital’s smallest patients had a special visitor on Wednesday. Santa Claus made his annual stop at the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Santa visited over 40 babies and even posed for photos with infants and families, capturing their first visit from Santa. Santa even took a few selfies with the staff.

Families received keepsake ornaments and books for their children.

