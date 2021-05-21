Watch
Butterfly Memorial in Cunningham Park and Sculpture Park in Joplin, Missouri

10 years ago, an EF-5 tornado ripped through Joplin, Missouri killing over 160 people. The Butterfly Memorial in Cunningham Park and Sculpture Park where the former Mercy Hospital once stood honor the victims who lost their lives that day.

Pictures from the Butterfly Memorial in Cunningham Park and Sculpture Park in Joplin, Missouri. Photojournalist Mark Kachelmeier/KSHB
