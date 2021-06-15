Joslyn Art Museum opens new exhibition

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Joslyn Art Museum recently opened a new exhibition called American Art Deco: Designing for the People, 1918-1939.

One hundred and forty objects make up the exhibit, which reflects on the glamour and optimism of the 1920s and devastation of the 1930s.

Between the two world wars, art deco combined modern styles with rich materials and new technologies. It influenced the design of everything from architecture to clothing.

The exhibition also highlights significant themes of the era, like industrial advancement and inequities in gender, race and wealth.

“The exhibition offers an expansive exploration of the art deco style but also an investigation of American life in the interwar period, bringing to the fore many issues that are still relevant today. Joslyn Art Museum opened to the public in 1931 and the memorial building is considered a landmark of art deco architecture. So we are thrilled to be presenting American Art Deco during the museum’s 90th anniversary here,” said Taylor J. Acosta, Ph.D, Curator of Art at the Joslyn Art Museum.

American Art Deco is on display at the museum until Sept. 5.

Tickets are $10 for the general public and masks are encouraged.

Visit the Joslyn Art Museum website for more information on admission.

