Joslyn Art Museum partnering with Film Streams for look at Art Deco in film

Repertory programming returns to the Ruth Sokolof Theater with a series dedicated to one of the defining aesthetics of classic film. Occurring over three Sundays (August 15, 22 & 29, all showings at 1pm), Interior Luxe: Art Deco in Three Films is presented in conjunction with Joslyn Art Museum’s current exhibition, American Art Deco: Designing for the People, 1918–1939, on view through September 5.



Art Deco was a defining motif for much of the Hollywood Golden Age. When translated to cinema, the bold lines, shapely curves, and stark color contrasts seen in industrial design and everyday objects became compelling graphic statements that could take audiences to new, lavish worlds.



This three-film series explores how Art Deco’s influence shifted the balance of power in film and centered the background. The setting, in essence, became the story. Grand Hotel, Flying Down to Rio, and The Wizard of Oz are not only well-told stories, they are well-designed worlds that unabashedly embrace beauty and style. Film Streams and Joslyn are pleased to present Interior Luxe: Art Deco in Three Films as a celebration of a style and Golden Age that will forever define cinema.



To launch the series, Film Streams Artistic Director Diana Martinez, PhD, will deliver an introduction to the first title in the series, Grand Hotel, on Sunday, August 15, at 1pm.



Joslyn’s American Art Deco investigates a dynamic period in American history and culture when the country and its citizens went through political, economic, social, and artistic transformation and revolution. From stylish decorative art objects to products of industrial design, modern American paintings to compelling photographic images, the multi-media works of art in this exhibition reflect both the glamour and optimism of the 1920s and the devastation and escapism of the 1930s. For exhibition ticket information and hours, visit www.Joslyn.org .



Tickets for all film screenings are $10 general, $7.50 for seniors, students, teachers, military, and those arriving by bicycle, and $5 for Film Streams Members. Discounted tickets: With Film Streams, get $2 off regular priced Interior Luxe series film ticket with Joslyn membership card (use code JOSLYNDECO for online ticket purchases) or American Art Deco exhibition ticket stub. At Joslyn, get $2 off American Art Deco general public adult/college student ticket with Film Streams membership card or ticket stub from an Interior Luxe series film ticket.



