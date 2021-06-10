Joslyn Museum and partners holding World Refugee event June 19

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha is home to a lot of refugees from all over the world. To celebrate them and the enriching cultures they’ve brought to the metro, the Joslyn Art Museum will be holding a free-to-all event on Saturday, June 19 — in honor of World Refugee Day.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature performances, a culture fair and vendors selling food and crafts.

The event will be held outdoors on the Joslyn Art Museum grounds. People are welcome to bring blankets, chairs, water and picnic if they like.

If you’d like to give aid to refugees in the metro, you can bring books geared towards children and young adults to donate to the International Council for Refugees & Immigrants Youth Book Donation Drive.

The Douglas County Health Department will be hosting a vaccine clinic on-site for those who still need a vaccination.

The event is possible thanks to a partnership between the Joslyn Art Museum, the Omaha Refugee Task Force and the Omaha Public Schools Foundation.

