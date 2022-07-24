Joslyn's Art Museum hosting 8th Annual GLOW Masquerade in August

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Joslyn Art Museum’s Young Art Patrons is hosting the eighth annual GLOW event on August 26, from 7–11 pm.

"Joslyn Art Museum’s Young Art Patrons (YAP) presents the eighth annual GLOW event, Friday, August 26, from 7–11 pm.

This year’s masquerade‐themed celebration will feature delicious food, signature drinks, energetic music and dancing.

The Museum is currently closed for construction and renovation, so GLOW will be held offsite at District Loft, offering a fusion of classic and contemporary style in the heart of Benson (6121 Maple Street).

GLOW guests will enjoy delectable, Mediterranean‐inspired appetizer stations featuring charcuterie, roasted eggplant with pita and lahvosh, Moroccan chicken bites, and sweet treats, all included in the GLOW ticket cost.

The cash bar will feature GLOW’s signature drinks: The Flapper (gin, St‐Germain elderflower liqueur, lemon juice, Crème de Violette) and The Dapper (bourbon, lemon juice, Domaine de Canton ginger liqueur, honey). DJ Chaos will keep the dance floor full all night long.

GLOW attire is classic or creative cocktail; masquerade masks are encouraged! This is a 21 and over event; cash bar; ATM onsite.

GLOW is $25 for YAP members in advance (limit two tickets per YAP member); $35 for the general public in advance; $40 for all at the door. This event fills quickly; make reservations in advance at https://bit.ly/YAPGLOW2022.

Guests will check in upon arrival. Reservations are non‐refundable."

