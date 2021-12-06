Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Joyful Noise: A Gospel Christmas features Salem Baptist Choir

Celebrating Christmas through music
items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 7:38 AM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 08:38:25-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For seven years, the Holland Center has been hosting Joyful Noise: A Gospel Christmas featuring the Salem Baptist Choir.

They performed some classic Christmas tunes. Omaha Performing Arts hope the music serves as a form of healing.

"I really hope people will leave celebrating the season and the fact that we weren't able to be together. It's about families and friends coming together to experience the music, to really lift their spirits and to go through the rest of the season. I think this is the perfect way to start this month and the holiday season," Joan Squires, President of Omaha Performing Arts said.

3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole also emceed the event.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018