Joyful Noise: A Gospel Christmas takes place at the Holland Center

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 3 News Now anchor Serese Cole was the emcee this year for Joyful Noise: A Gospel Christmas at the Holland Center.

The event is put on by the Salem Baptist Church and Omaha Performing Arts.

The two-night show featured Salem's Grammy-nominated choir and a number of special guests and local artists.

The Christmas tradition included choreographed dancing and performances of the holiday classics.

This was the 9th year for the event.

