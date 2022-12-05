Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Joyful Noise: A Gospel Christmas takes place at the Holland Center

3 News Now anchor Serese Cole was the emcee for the event.
Posted at 8:01 AM, Dec 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-05 09:01:22-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 3 News Now anchor Serese Cole was the emcee this year for Joyful Noise: A Gospel Christmas at the Holland Center.

The event is put on by the Salem Baptist Church and Omaha Performing Arts.

The two-night show featured Salem's Grammy-nominated choir and a number of special guests and local artists.

The Christmas tradition included choreographed dancing and performances of the holiday classics.

This was the 9th year for the event.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018