Judge denies motion for injunction, Omaha mask mandate stands

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Douglas County District Court Judge Shelly Stratman denied a motion on Tuesday to impose an injunction on Omaha's mask mandate, meaning the mandate will stand.

This comes after Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse issued a mask mandate two weeks ago. A lawsuit from the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office was quickly filed, saying Huse lacked the authority to issue a mandate, and attempted to impose an injunction that would lift the mandate until a full trial could take place.

The state argued on Monday that a mandate can only be brought by the city council or the county health director, and state approval is needed for a county to issue a mandate.

Huse's attorneys said she has special powers granted to her specifically by the City of Omaha for a mandate.

"She claims authority to issue these emergency measures as a City of Omaha health director, but she has no such power," said Solicitor General Jim Campbell, Nebraska Attorney General's Office, on Monday.

Huse's attorney, Ed Fox, says otherwise. "She was acting only under authority that was validly granted to her under the City of Omaha."

