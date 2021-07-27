Watch
Judge hears request for new trial in Mollie Tibbetts case

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for then missing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts hangs in the window of a local business in Brooklyn, Iowa. Regulators are proposing a nearly $13 million fine against Scott Rhodes, who they say illegally hid the origin of automated phone calls that used the slaying of Tibbetts, and election campaigns in other states to promote white nationalist and anti-Semitic messages. The Federal Communications Commission said in a news release Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, Rhodes violated the Truth in Caller ID Act, which bars the manipulation of caller ID information. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Posted at 2:13 PM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 15:14:41-04

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The lead investigator in the death of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts says he's confident the right man was convicted of murder and rejects claims that her abduction could be tied to two other men.

Division of Criminal Investigation agent Trent Vileta said Tuesday that had they known, detectives searching for Tibbetts in 2018 would have looked into another woman’s claim that she’d been lured by a man from Tibbetts’ hometown and held in a nearby home for sex trafficking. But the woman’s complaint didn't lead to charges and Vileta says it should be disregarded given the evidence tying Tibbetts' death to local farmhand Cristhian Bahena Rivera. He testified at a hearing on whether to grant a new trial to Bahena Rivera.

