Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Judge moves trial to Council Bluffs for teen charged in teacher's death

gavel court law legal
Charlie Neibergall/AP
Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley's gavel sits on the speakers' desk, Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa leaders are suspending the current legislative session for at least 30 days in efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
gavel court law legal
Posted at 6:09 PM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 19:09:55-04

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (AP) — The trial for a 16-year-old teen accused of killing his high school Spanish teacher will be held in Council Bluffs, a state court judge said Monday.

Judge Shawn Showers ordered the trial for Willard Miller of Fairfield to be moved about 200 miles from Fairfield in southeast Iowa to Council Bluffs.

The order said Miller, his attorneys and the prosecutors agreed to move the trial away from Fairfield, where the case had received extensive publicity.

The trial is set to begin Nov. 1

Miller and classmate Jeremy Goodale, 17, will be tried as adults, facing first-degree murder charges in the beating death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber, who taught at Fairfield High School.

Graber’s body was found Nov. 3 hidden under a tarp, a wheelbarrow and railroad ties at a Fairfield park. Police said she had been beaten to death with a baseball bat.

The location of Goodale's trial, set for Aug. 23, has not been set.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018