OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Over six and half years after the explosion and fire at M’s pub, the Metropolitan Utilities District is being held 50 percent responsible and liable to pay 50 percent of the damages to M's Pub.

In a lawsuit that lasted over half a decade, Douglas County District Court Judge Stephen Burns ruled that MUD failed to mark underground utility lines in front of the Mercer Building, which burned for hours on the night of January 9, 2016.

Those lines were accidentally cut by workers of North Central Services, a subcontractor of Verizon Wireless. North Central Services was also held half responsible but already settled with M’s pub.

While Verizon Wireless also settled with M’s, no fault was given to them by the judge.

Judge Burns also found no fault with the city of Omaha.

