Judgement of OPS board members called into question after inappropriate photos surface

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Two OPS Board members have been called into question after pictures some are calling inappropriate have been posted to their public social media accounts.

Partially naked photos of board member Marque Snow were posted to his Instagram. Photos show him naked with a towel covering his groin. Ricky Smith has also come under criticism after he posted pictures wearing a shirt with an expletive.

Community members say elected officials should not be acting in that way.

"I just didn't think it was appropriate and certainly as a school board member who represents thousands of youngsters who get themselves in trouble with putting pictures on Facebook — and all of those type of things — and can be excluded or expelled from school because of that. I just think as adults we need to be accountable for what it is we do. And especially when the community has voted us into a position that is as pertinent as the school board because for our young people it all starts there," said CT Williamson, a community member.

Snow did not respond to requests for comment.

We did speak with Ricky Smith who said he would talk with us, but he never returned calls after we attempted to set a time.

Smith has since taken to Facebook to criticize KMTV for working on this story.

Board President Dr. Shavonna Holman was not available for an interview and OPS declined to comment.

