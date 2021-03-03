Junkstock announces 10th-anniversary spring event dates

WATERLOO, Neb. (KMTV) — Nicer weather, knock on wood, seems to be upon us and with that comes outdoor festivals. One of the area’s most popular festivals, Junkstock, just announced two weekends of fun beginning next month.

According to Junkstock’s Facebook page, its spring festival will be held on April 30 through May 2 and also May 7 through May 9.

Organizers expect more than 180 vendors, artists, live music, food trucks and “adult beverages galore.”

The event is pet-friendly at a cost of $10 per day or $20 for a weekend pass. Children 12 and under get in free.

The event will be held at Sycamore farms which is located at 1150 River Road near Waterloo.

You can find more information about the festival on Junkstock’s Facebook page or at its website: https://www.junkstock.com/

