Junkstock Spring Edition 2024: Don't take Maple Street and other information for opening weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Sycamore Farms, which hosts Junkstock, was hit by a tornado - as part of the severe weather outbreak on Friday. Volunteers helped clean up, and the event will go on as planned beginning May 3, 2024.

If you plan to attend, a spokesperson shared the following:



OPD asks EVERYONE to avoid Maple Street. Organizers provided the map included with this article showing recommended routes.

Shuttles are back (and free). Those will run to and from MCC's Elkhorn Valley Campus.

United Way of the Midlands will have a booth at Junkstock to collect donations for the Tornado Relief Fund.

