Junkstock's spring edition brings large crowds and vintage goods

WATERLOO, Neb. (KMTV) — Junkstock's spring edition made its grand return over the weekend. It's billed as Omaha's original vintage festival opened its doors to celebrate all things rust, dusty and timeless.

With its return, Junkstock brought vintage vendors, backyard artisans, live music, food trucks and more with vendors from all over the country stopping by to participate.

The first half of the spring edition of Junkstock was well attended this year, despite the heavy winds.

“This year's theme is art. So you will see a lot of cool artistic touches when you walk in the gate. There is tie die shirts that are all welcoming you flying in the wind, some really great art murals to take your picture with and we are also selling live ferns and some other spring plants,” said Junkstock spokesperson Danielle Schlegelmilch.

If you missed the weekend event no need to worry, it picks up right where it left off next weekend.

