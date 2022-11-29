Jurassic Adventure coming to Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Some of the world's largest and most realistic robotic dinosaurs will roam the Lee. G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland starting next year.

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced the plans on Monday. The handmade animatronic dinosaurs will be scattered throughout the Wildlife Safari Park starting May 5, 2023.

The dinosaurs created by Dino Dan, Inc. are unique as they can actually move and breathe.

The Jurassic Adventure is included with admission to the Wildlife Safari Park.

See the full press release from the zoo below.

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is excited to announce the Jurassic Adventure at Lee. G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland, Nebraska. This experience will include some of the world’s largest and most life-like robotic dinosaurs roaming the Park beginning May 5, 2023.

The dinosaurs coming to Ashland will be scattered throughout the Wildlife Safari Park to give an authentic dinosaur safari feel as guests enjoy their visit. The exhibition is created by Dino Dan, Inc., the only maker of full-sized dinosaurs. The handmade animatronics are uniquely created under direct scientific supervision and unlike other robots, these dinosaurs move and breathe.

The company’s founder, “Dino” Don Lessem, is a world-renowned authority on dinosaurs and was the dinosaur advisor to Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park. “Dino” Don is also responsible for the excavating and reconstruction of skeletons for the largest meat-eating and plant-eating dinosaurs in the world from the deserts of Patagonia.

“Dino” Don said, “We have gone to great lengths to ensure the most accurate dinosaur robots in the world and dinosaur fans love them.” The Jurassic Adventure is included with admission to the Wildlife Safari Park.

With this announcement, now is the time to take advantage of the Black Friday membership sale. Shoppers receive more than 20% off when they purchase or renew a Zoo Household or Grandparent Membership in combination with a Lee. G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park Membership - a $270 value for the cost of $215 (discount offer valid for Zoo and Wildlife Safari Park combination memberships only).

A renewal now adds 12 more months of Zoo fun to your current membership. This offer ends at 11:59 p.m. CST on Wednesday, Nov. 30, and the special coupon code of 2022BF must be used to receive the discounted price.

Memberships can be purchased on the Zoo’s website any time or at Guest Services during Zoo business hours. For more information, please visit our website at OmahaZoo.com or call 402-733-8401.

