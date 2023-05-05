Jurassic Adventure opens Friday at Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park

ASHLAND, Neb. (KMTV) — Families and dinosaur lovers can now get an immersive experience at Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari in Ashland.

The experience will include some of the world's largest and most life-like robotic dinosaurs roaming the park beginning Friday.

The dinosaurs are scattered throughout the park to give an authentic feel to guests who visit.

“I say a lot for the safari park, like come out and see what Nebraska looked like 100 years ago. With the bison and the wolves, and bears. But now I can say, come out and see what Nebraska looked like a million years ago,” said Superintendent Gary Pettit.

The park is celebrating its 25th year of operation. Jurassic Adventure is included with admission to the park.

