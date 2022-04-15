"Jurassic Quest" dinosaur show roars into Omaha for the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Take a trip back millions of years into the past to see some of the Earth's most majestic creatures!

"Jurassic Quest" is in Omaha at the CHI Health Center. It features realistic dinosaur models, but that's not all.

There are dinosaur-themed rides and attractions, live shows, interactive science and art activities and, of course, the quest: an interactive scavenger hunt adventure.

"I love training our dinosaurs. We have a raptor training experience that everyone can come experience. It's our large Utah Raptor. And it's fun to see the whole family getting up, petting the dinosaur, maybe being a little scared at first but definitely warming up to it," said “Roaring” Riley Smith, a “raptor trainer”

The exhibit is open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $22 for children and adults.

