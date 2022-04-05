Jurassic Quest dinosaur tour to roar through Omaha, Lincoln this month

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This month, Nebraskans of all ages can celebrate their love of dinosaurs through the experience of Jurassic Quest.

The lifelike prehistoric beasts that once ruled the earth will once again command the attention of all that come near — or at least those who visit the CHI Health Center in Omaha from April 15 through 17. Lincoln will have to wait just a little bit longer to see the dinosaurs on April 29 through May 1, but maybe we can all take a lesson in patience from the dinosaurs, who have waited millions of years to see us too.

In addition to more than 100 lifelike dinosaurs, which have been replicated to be as realistic as possible with the help of actual paleontologists, Jurassic Quest will have indoor rides and attractions such as interactive science and art activities, a baby dinosaur show and inflatables for play. There will be a "Triceratots" soft play area for the youngest visitors, and the rest of the family can embark on "The Quest" interactive scavenger hunt.

The Texas-based Jurassic Quest organization recommends that families allow two to three hours to experience all parts of the attraction, and to purchase tickets in advance online to book time slots. General admission tickets in Omaha for adults and children are $26.75 each, and a "kids unlimited ride" ticket is $41.50, all before service fees through Ticketmaster. For the Lincoln dates at Lancaster Event Center, standard admission for adults and children is $22.00, and a "kids unlimited admission" ticket is $36. Tickets are not required for children under age 2, and ticket packs are available for different tiers of activity access.

The family-friendly Jurassic Quest tour labels itself as the "largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibition in North America."

