Jury decides against City of Omaha and Chief Todd Schmaderer in favor of former captain; city plans to appeal

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, a jury decided in favor of former Omaha Police Captain Katherine Belcastro-Gonzalez in a federal lawsuit against the City of Omaha and OPD Chief Todd Schmaderer.

Belcastro-Gonzalez filed a discrimination complaint against the Omaha Police Department in 2019 after, she claims, a sexual harassment complaint against an OPD lieutenant was not fully investigated in 2010.

She was later passed over for a promotion to deputy chief and sued the city and Schmaderer saying that by not promoting her they were retaliating for the 2019 complaint filing.

In January, the police department placed Belcastro-Gonzalez on administrative leave due to an internal affairs investigation. The department requested that she be terminated in May and she said she would fight the termination.

On Monday, following a federal jury trial, Belcastro-Gonzalez was awarded $680,000 in lost wages and benefits as well as $20,000 in other damages for the retaliation lawsuit.

City Attorney Matt Kuhse released a statement following the verdict saying the city will appeal the ruling.

"The jurors in the lawsuit filed by Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez have returned a verdict against the City. While this decision is unfortunate, the City thanks the jurors for their service. Despite this verdict, the City maintains its position that Ms. Belcastro-Gonzalez was not promoted as a result of poor performance as a command officer. There was no retaliation by Chief Schmaderer. The City will appeal the verdict," said Kuhse.

