Jury finds Adam Price guilty of two counts of first degree murder

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — It took the jury just two hours to reach a verdict in the trial of Adam Price.

Showing the room little emotion, Adam Price sat as the verdict was read aloud..

"Our client is processing the verdict," Strigenz said. "We're going to go see him. We're going to go talk to him and see how it goes."

His reaction contrast sharply with that of ex-wife, Mary Nielsen, and other family friends.

Price was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder for killing his young children, Emily and Theodore, in his Bellevue home in 2021. Their deaths took place as price and his ex-wife were in the midst of a contentious divorce.

Over the course of the trial, multiple witnesses were called to the stand including Mary Nielsen, Emily and Theodore's mother, Morgan Cark, who found their bodies, and the Priest to whom prosecutors say Price confessed to.

Sarpy County Attorney Lee Polikov said he's pleased with the verdict.

"There's been a lot of difficult work that's been done over the past couple of weeks. The jury carries a really big load. And certainly, I plan to talk to them in a little bit to tell them they did a really good job and a really good service to the community."

Polikov did not file for the death penalty for Price. Strigenz said he plans to appeal. The verdict means price could be sentenced to two life terms in prison. Sentencing is tentatively set for May 6.

