Jury finds Aldrick Scott guilty in murder of Cari Allen

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It took just over two hours for the jury to reach a verdict in Aldrick Scott's trial. The jury returned a guilty verdict for the man who killed his ex-girlfriend in late 2022.

Scott is now convicted of first-degree murder and two other charges in connection with the death of his ex-girlfriend, Cari Allen.

Scott showed no emotion when the verdict was read aloud. Scott's reaction contrast sharply of Cari Allen's family.

Allen went missing from her Northwest Omaha home back in November 2022. Her body was found near Topeka, Kansas just a month later in December 2022.

Prosecutors said her autopsy indicates that she died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Scott was arrested in Belize and extradited to Douglas County.

Throughout the trial, several witnesses testified including Aldrick Scott himself, Cari's 16-year-old son, Brennan, and her ex-husband, Brett Allen.

"It's just a chapter that's closed," Brett Allen said. "I think we all kind of expected it. We can this part of everything done with and over with and hopefully move forward from here."

"It's justice as much as we can do justice," Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said. "We can't bring Cari back, but certainly we can hold the person that did this to her accountable and responsible."

Scott is scheduled to be sentenced May 30.

