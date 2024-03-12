JUST IN: Bennington bond fails by narrow margin

BENNINGTON, Neb. (KMTV) — The Bennington Public Schools Bond has failed, according to an early vote count by the Douglas County Election Commission.

It failed by a narrow margin of less than 200 votes.

2,959 votes were against the bonds and tax, while 2,761 voted in favor.

Douglas County is overseeing the election, which was conducted entirely by mail and through ballot drop boxes in Douglas and Washington counties.

Results remain unofficial until all ballots are processed. The election will then need to be certified and final results will be made official next Tuesday, March 19.

