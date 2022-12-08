Juvenile arrested for allegedly bringing gun to Bennington High School

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a news release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, a Bennington High School student allegedly brought a handgun to the school parking lot and was pointing it at students.

Bennington High School staff and the DCSO began an investigation that included student interviews and searches, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

The handgun was recovered at the student's home and was confiscated, say athorities.

The student has been charged with terroristic threats and booked into Douglas County Youth Center. The sheriff's office said at the time the arrest was made there was no threat to the public and no weapons were located on the student, in their vehicle or at the school.

DCSO will not release the name and appreciates the help of the students and school district staff who notified law enforcement about the threat.

Anyone who receives information about threats to schools is encouraged to call 911 or report it to Safe2HelpNE.org or through the Safe2Help app available on Google or Apple App Store. Those with information can remain anonymous.

