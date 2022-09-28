Juvenile arrested in connection to arson at Sidney High School; damage estimated at $8,500

SIDNEY, Iowa — The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says a juvenile has been arrested in connection to a fire set at Sidney High School.

On Sept. 21 around 1 p.m., the Fremont County Sheriff's Office and Sidney Fire and Rescue were called to the Sidney High School on reports of a fire.

A fire was located inside a restroom and the building was evacuated. All students were accounted for.

The fire was contained and crews worked to clear smoke from the building. Classes then resumed.

The investigation determined the fire was intentionally set. On Sunday, deputies arrested a juvenile for 1st Degree Arson, a Class B Felony.

Authorities say damage to the school is estimated at $8,500.

