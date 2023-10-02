Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation holds One Walk at Mahoney State Park

ASHLAND, Neb. (KMTV) — This disease, which impacts many, can strike both children and adults suddenly.

It is not preventable. One organization unites many people every year for a "one walk" hoping to make a difference.

At Mahoney State Park in Ashland, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) showed their way of "conquering" type 1 diabetes.

Thousands of families participated in the annual festivities to show they're not alone.

The walk aims to raise money to enhance research efforts.

Organizers said they're hopeful for a cure.

"We did our walk and walked ourselves. And then as we were leaving, we saw every other family walking through the streets of Mahoney. This is where we need to be. They all understand the highs. They all understand the lows. They all understand the importance of finding a cure," said Luci Foster, development manager for JDRF.

If you didn't have the chance to make the walk, organizers said donations will be accepted for another month.

