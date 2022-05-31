Juveniles arrested in Lincoln allegedly in possession of stolen firearms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday at 7:23 p.m. Lincoln police say officers were called to the 500 block of North 28th Street.

According to an email from LPD, officers responded to a group of male teens that were allegedly carrying firearms while walking in an alley.

Police say they contacted the group of teens in the alley. Four firearms, which had been reported stolen, were allegedly concealed by three members of the group — male juveniles aged 12, 14 and 16.

The firearms, police allege, are connected to a reported theft on Monday morning. A Lincoln resident reported two handguns and a rifle among items missing from their home. The resident told police they had been out of town, "but believe entry was made through a broken window, sometime over the weekend."

The boys were referred to juvenile court for possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and unlawful possession of a handgun.

The 14 and 16-year-olds were detained at the Youth Detention Center. The 12-year-old was returned home.

The investigation is ongoing.

