K-12 students can continue to ride free on Metro busses, continuing pilot program

Posted at 6:24 PM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 19:24:34-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Students from kindergarten to high school will be able to ride any Metro bus or ride ORBT for free for the foreseeable future.

This is the continuation of a pilot project that Metro began last year. Numbers show there is a rising need.

According to Metro, from August to November, over 128,000 student rides occurred in that span, an increase of almost 150% from the previous year.

While this comes after an agreement with Omaha Public Schools, any student can take advantage of the program.

Overall, students have made up 11% of Metro’s ridership, according to the transit company.

Students and parents curious about the program can go to: myride.ometro.com/.

