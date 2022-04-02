KANEKO, Angel Guardians Inc. work together to showcase art by adults with disabilities

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — “This art show is less of an art show and more of a statement,” said Stephen Kavanaugh, Art Manager with Angel Guardians, Inc.

For about six months, adults in Angel Guardians’ ArtWorks program worked hard creating pieces for Mutualism. This is an exhibit on display at KANEKO.

The nonprofit works to improve the quality of life for adults with disabilities and helps them connect with the community.

Kavanaugh said the exhibit has been one of the organization’s biggest achievements.

“It kinda started off at coffee shops and now we’re making more waves in the community which has been really rewarding to not just me but the adults that I work with,” Kavanaugh said.

Different shapes, vibrant colors and unique textiles all combine to make one cohesive show.

The goal is to raise awareness and change perspectives all while nurturing the creative skills of those involved.

“I feel like we have a lot of preconceived notions about the capabilities of adults with disabilities and I feel like this show provides a really good statement of how well we can work with building on the culture of the community and the arts of the community," Kavanaugh said.

Trey is one of the artists featured in the exhibit.

“I did some watercolor and painting,” Trey said.

Sherri made art for the show, too, and doesn’t plan to stop creating any time soon.

“More painting and more sale," she said.

Kavanaugh is proud of the adults he works with and they all hope to do more events like this in the future.

“It means a lot to me that it means the world to them. They have put their heart and soul into this and I have as well," Kavanaugh said.

The exhibit is free and on display for a few more weeks. Visit KANEKO's website here.

While a lot of their artwork has already been sold, some pieces are still available. Visit Angel Guardian's website here.

