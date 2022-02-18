Kaneko exhibit celebrates sculpture artists; featured piece soon moves to Gene Leahy Mall

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A collection of work by 13 award-winning artists is on display at Kaneko as part of their Monumental Works exhibit.

The exhibit highlights the creative process of sculptors from first drafts to final products, with pieces of all shapes and sizes.

Each artist featured has won a lifetime achievement award from the International Sculpture Center, including Omaha-based artist and Kaneko founder Jun Kaneko.

The centerpiece in the gallery is a massive geometric sculpture by James Surls, which will soon move to the Gene Leahy Mall once it reopens.

"James is one of five artists who are going to be exhibiting in the Gene Leahy Mall at a rotating sculpture park. So this piece that we have back here is going to be at the Gene Leahy Mall for three years as a part of their sculpture park walkway," said Stephan Grot, Executive Director of Kaneko.

Monumental Works closes on March 20. Admission to Kaneko is free.

