Kanesville Honor Guard hosts concert in Council Bluffs to honor veterans

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The Kanesville Honor Guard held a concert in honor of veterans on Friday. It was held at the Westfair Amphitheatre In Council Bluffs.

The event featured performances by Shenandoah, R-Factor and Shadow Ridge.

It was only open to veterans and first responders and the group’s vice president, Keith Confer told 3 News Now what the money raised goes to.

“Our mission is to provide deceased veterans with military honors. So we do military honors for several funeral homes around here and we also do a lot of stuff at the Omaha National Cemetery. So we've got counseling we provide for veterans. We've done a couple (of) honor flights, so all of this is to benefit veterans, said Confer.

He says they raised the funding through sponsors, donations at the door and drink sales.

