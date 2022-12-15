Watch Now
Kansas City, Missouri, police searching for missing boys who may be in Omaha

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department announced Sunday that it is searching for a missing 10-year-old boy, Jayvan Scott (left). He was last seen leaving a residence in near East 99th Street and Richmond Drive late Saturday night with his older brother, 15-year-old Malachi Scott, who is a missing/runaway from Blue Springs.
Posted at 11:56 AM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 12:56:47-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB & KMTV) — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department announced Sunday that it is searching for a missing 10-year-old boy. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, he and his 15-year-old brother, Malachi, may have traveled to Omaha.

Jayvan Scott was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Saturday near East 99th Street and Richmond Drive in south Kansas City, Missouri.

Police provided an update Tuesday afternoon that Jayvan “is believed to be with his brother Malachi (15), who picked him up from 99th and Richmond” on Saturday.

Jayvan — who is 5 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes — was wearing an orange shirt, blue shorts and flip-flops.

Malachi Scott is listed as missing/runaway from Blue Springs, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol database.

Authorities aren’t sure if the brothers were walking or left in a vehicle.

Anyone with information about the Scott brothers’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.

