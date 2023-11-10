Karen Western's Thanksgiving Luncheon offers more than a meal

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A little food and a little fun was on the menu for kids at Karen Western Elementary School, along with the entire school community.

“We love inviting some of our community partners, our central office staff former staff to come back for it, just a great time to get together,” said Andrew Mather, Karen Western Elementary School.

Thursday's Thanksgiving Luncheon is an annual event for the school that requires a lot of planning. Mather said everyone has a role to play.

Young students are in charge of decorating around the gym, while older kids serve them during the lunch. “We really teach them leadership,” he said. “They work on how to serve, how to fold the napkins and the silverware.”

The sixth graders served traditional Thanksgiving meals to younger students,

“We got a nice meal from the big kids, because they're nice,” said Amarrah, a first grader.

“It was just like fun to see their reaction and stuff,” said sixth grader Valery.

The whole event reminded everyone about the joys of Thanksgiving, and the importance of family, togetherness, and service.

The kids caught on, and that's what Mather loves to see,

“This is probably my favorite day of the year every year,” said Mather.

Mather said this is the 33rd year they've done the Thanksgiving Luncheon and while he said the process to put it on can be a bit hectic, the payout is always worth it.

