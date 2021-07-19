Kawasaki plans $200M expansion in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing plans a $200 million expansion at its plant in Lincoln, Nebraska, a move that is expected to bring hundreds of new jobs.

The company plans to boost over the next 18 months its capacity to make Jet Skis, ATVs and other small vehicles.

The expansion will increase its assembly, paint and welding lines as well as bring more automation.

The expansion will add about 550 new employees in its consumer products division and its rail car operations despite the increased automation, which the company contended is necessary due to the area’s low unemployment rate.

