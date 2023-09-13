Kearney Police looking for man wanted on child abuse charges

The Kearney Police Department has been searching for Jacob Ryan Ellingson, 24, since Friday. He is a suspect in a child abuse case involving a one-year-old girl. It's possible, say police, that Ellingson was spotted in a cornfield in Buffalo County on Monday.

According to an earlier social media statement from the Kearney Police, a one-year-old was taken to an Omaha hospital by life flight on Friday. That statement reads, in part: "Kearney Police Department Investigators have been working diligently with local Doctors as well as those at Children’s Hospital in Omaha. A thorough and ongoing investigation has determined the incident around the injury to the child is criminal in nature."

An arrest warrant was issued for Ellingson following the initial investigation of the child's injuries.

Here's a social media update shared by police on Tuesday:

"Members of the Kearney Police Department and our allied law enforcement partners continue to work tirelessly to locate and apprehend 24-year-old Jacob Ellingson, wanted for two separate counts of Felony Child Abuse. We are using all available resources to do so.

On Monday, September 11, a credible tip and photo was received that Ellingson was in a cornfield north of Riverdale, in Buffalo County. KPD worked together, with the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol, including the Aviation Division from Lincoln, to search an area over four square miles. This thorough search lasted nearly seven hours. Additionally, police UAV drones with high definition and thermal cameras, NSP’s helicopter with FLIR cameras, Police K9’s, foot patrol, ATV’s and mobile vehicle patrol were deployed to search this area. The search continued into the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Unfortunately, we were unable to locate Ellingson. We greatly appreciate the assistance and teamwork from Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol as well as the local residences and farmers who allowed us onto their property to search for this fugitive.

The Kearney Police Department continues to place a high priority on this case and look to the public for assistance in locating Jacob Ellingson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 immediately. You may remain anonymous by contacting Kearney/Buffalo County CrimeStoppers, (308) 237-3424. Tips leading to the arrest of Ellingson are eligible for a monetary reward.

This is an ongoing investigation; the Kearney Police Department will provide updates as new information becomes available. We have included pictures of Jacob in this release as well as on our social media outlets.

We continue to offer our support and prayers for the children involved and their family during this difficult time.

The Kearney Police Department is working in partnership with the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office in this ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Kearney Police Department (308) 237-2104, Buffalo County Crimestoppers (308) 237-3424, or through the See It Say It Send It App."

Kearney Police Department

