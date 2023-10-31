Keep Halloween fun and safe during frightful freeze: 'We're gonna get them all bundled up in little jackets'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Halloween is a night full of fright and a lot of fun for the Bland family. Dawn and Joel Bland said they’ve picked out costumes for their five-year-old son and three-year-old daughter.

Halloween costumes, while fun, aren't always made for Midwest weather.

“We found out it was gonna be super cold, so we're gonna get them all bundled up in little jackets and what not,” said Dawn.

Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing Tuesday evening, which can spell trouble for little ghouls and goblins.

Dr. Lillia Cherkasskiy, family medicine physician with CHI Health said that’s especially true for younger kids, kids who are non-verbal, or might be in a wheelchair.

Bundling up is the right idea, but if parents don't want to completely cover up their child’s costume, Dr. Cherkasskiy said then it's time to get creative.

“Maybe we can make some fun accessories or have a two-part costume,” she said. “Maybe the jacket is part of it and then it can come off after you trick-or-treat.”

She also shared some important red flags to spot if your child gets too cold. Tingling in their fingertips is a bad sign, along with changes in color. These signs mean it’s time to head indoors and warm up.

It's an important reminder, even if some of us are used to how unpredictable Midwest weather can be.

“They always say if you don't like Nebraska weather, wait five minutes,” said Joel Bland. “You never know what you're gonna get.”

Finally, Dr. Cherkasskiy said it’s a good idea to kick off trick-or-treating for the little ones earlier this year, as the temperature will only go down as the sun sets and night falls.

