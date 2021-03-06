Keep Local Alive Omaha helps boost local businesses amid the pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Businesses in Omaha are teaming up to help each other through the pandemic. Keep Local Alive Omaha has launched a new partnership with Mangelsen's for their Maker program.

Through Keep Local Alive, Mangelsen's is serving as a venue for local creatives to sell their products.

David Mangelsen, owner of Mangelsen's says he's honored to help businesses and serve as a venue.

"People need to realize, everyone is part of the community even these people who are making things in their home. It’s giving them a venue to sell their goods and where they may not find any other place to do it so that’s why we really want to do it as a company, as a family," Mangelsen said.

Rachelle DiFonzo, ambassador for Keep Local Alive, says it's important to highlight all the things local businesses do for the community.

"Now is the time everyone needs to be super collaborative and help each other out. I think too many people focus on competing when there’s almost a million people in Omaha, there’s enough for everyone to go around and its a lot about giving back and small businesses do that way more than larger businesses. They provide a ton of jobs and they just help Omaha become stronger," DiFonzo said.

This weekend Mangelsen's will host Knots of Bows and Boofdit Art from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

