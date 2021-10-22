Keep Omaha Beautiful and volunteers beautify parks in the metro

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It was another chilly one out there today but that didn't keep some folks from rolling up their sleeves as part of an environmental effort here in Omaha.

Volunteers, including employees from Turner Construction, planted around 115 trees Friday in four different parks. Keep Omaha Beautiful put on the event and the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District along with the construction company sponsored it.

"We've planted well over 450 trees over the course of the year and in total since starting our program, which is all about planting replacement trees to replace the ash trees that we lost due to the emerald ash borer. We’ve planted up to about 2,800 trees over the past three years,” said Keep Omaha Beautiful CEO Chris Stratman.

