Keep Omaha Beautiful offers tips on how to clean up fireworks safely

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Fireworks do still entertain us, which is why the local nonprofit Keep Omaha Beautiful wants to help Omahans keep our city clean.

They say they want to prevent harmful pollutants from entering our rivers. They also explained why it's important for people to soak their fireworks after use, as well as flush the water used to soak them down the toilet.

"Storm water goes right into the Missouri River and wastewater actually goes into the Missouri River. But the wastewater is treated which is why we say dump the water into your toilet because it will go through the treatment process before it enters the river,” said Christie Abdul-Greene, executive director at Keep Omaha Beautiful.

To safely dispose of fireworks, Keep Omaha Beautiful recommends waiting 20 minutes before picking up fireworks and soaking them in water for 15 minutes.

They also recommend sweeping debris while bagging wet firework waste and disposing of it, then flushing the water down the toilet as mentioned.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.