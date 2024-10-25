Keeping students in Nebraska: STEM programs looking to add more opportunities for students

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — University of Nebraska-Omaha senior Isabelle Weber has known she's wanted to get involved in a career in STEM for years.

"I think one of the big reasons I chose STEM is a lot because of my high school. My high school was STEM focused and the teachers there were amazing," said Weber.

Weber said she also wants to stay in Nebraska after graduation. That's something that STEM Trail Center Director Chris Moore is actively working on, keeping people in state. Moore said that's one of the biggest problems the state has to solve.

"We're really expecting our students to be active in the classroom, to be engaged in science, engaged in engineering, engaged in mathematics in a way that would be relevant to the workforce," said Moore.

That's why Moore and others work on an effort called Omaha STEM Ecosystem to bring education and business development together. One of the largest partners is Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, which said STEM positions play a huge role in its business.

"We're taking them outside the classroom to be inside of these professions; working side by side with our animal care staff, marketing team, IT staff, if that's what they're taking on for a project," said Vice President of Education, Jocelyn Harrison.

The US Chamber of Commerce Foundation cites that the number of jobs requiring substantial STEM expertise has grown over 30% in the past decade. It's a role that students like Weber will hopefully fill in the near future.

"I was born and raised here. And truly, I can't see myself being happy or this successful anywhere else," said Weber.

