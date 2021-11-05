Kellogg Co. urges striking workers to vote; retirees join the picket line

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, the union representing Kellogg’s workers is meeting with Omaha members who have been on strike for five weeks now.

Since the strike started, the gates around Kellogg’s have been manned by 24 hours a day.

On Friday, retirees and spouses of workers filled in while the workers were updated on ongoing negotiations.

"We're family enough as retirees to come out,” said one of them. “Most of us retirees would come out and have brought food and a variety of other things."

The union and the company still have not come to an agreement.

The Kellogg Company is now asking the union members to take a vote on the proposal.

