Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kellogg Co. urges striking workers to vote; retirees join the picket line

items.[0].videoTitle
On Friday, the union representing Kellogg’s workers is meeting with Omaha members who have been on strike for five weeks now.
Posted at 6:34 PM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 19:55:19-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, the union representing Kellogg’s workers is meeting with Omaha members who have been on strike for five weeks now.

Since the strike started, the gates around Kellogg’s have been manned by 24 hours a day.

On Friday, retirees and spouses of workers filled in while the workers were updated on ongoing negotiations.

"We're family enough as retirees to come out,” said one of them. “Most of us retirees would come out and have brought food and a variety of other things."

The union and the company still have not come to an agreement.

The Kellogg Company is now asking the union members to take a vote on the proposal.

3 News Now reporter Jessika Eidson will have the latest from the picket line tonight at 10 p.m.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018