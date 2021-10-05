Kellogg workers to strike after failed contract talks

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Workers at Kellogg plants across the country plan to strike beginning on Tuesday.

The contract between Kellogg and local unions in Omaha, Battle Creek, MI Lancaster, PA, and Memphis, TN expires at midnight.

The union that represents the workers says sticky points of the talks have surrounded issues like family medical leave, cost of living adjustments, holiday pay, a pathway to full benefits, and removing the union logo from products.

Kellogg spokesperson Kris Bahner sent 3 News Now the following statement:

"Kellogg is committed to negotiating a fair and competitive contract that reflects the contributions of our employees and helps set our cereal business up for long-term success. Our current proposals not only maintain industry-leading pay and benefits for employees, but offer significant increases in wages, benefits, and retirement. We remain available to talk with the union at any time and we are prepared for any outcome at contract expiration."

The Kellogg plant in Omaha is located at 9601 F Street.

