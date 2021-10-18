Kellogg's strike continues in Omaha: 'I think it's going well so far'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Kellogg’s workers around the country have now been on strike for two weeks.

Here in Omaha, some workers have been walking the picket line for six days a week for several hours each day.

Those we talked to tell us so far, they're doing fine along with their families.

"I felt like our union has been super supportive, everybody has joined together way better than I thought,” said striker Frank Barton. “I mean, we're out here day in and day out and I think it's going well so far."

Union members tell us their union, BCTGM, has left the door open for Kellogg’s to speak with them.

So far there haven't been any new developments between the union and Kellogg’s.

